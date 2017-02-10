Death in custody: More than 10 policemen under investigation

KLANG, Feb 10 — More than 10 policemen at the North Klang district police headquarters are under investigation over the death of a man in police custody last Tuesday.

North Klang police chief ACP Mohd Yusoff Mamat said however, none of the policemen had been suspended as investigations were ongoing.

He said claims by certain quarters that there were bruises and injuries on the body of S. Balamurugan, 44, should not arise until the autopsy report was released from the hospital.

“We are waiting for the results of the autopsy which is expected to be out next week,” he told reporters after a meeting with Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai here today.

Yesterday, Balamurugan’s family lodged a police report over his death and requested a thorough investigation to identify the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Mah said Suhakam was gathering information from the police to identify any violation of standard operating procedures which might have caused Balamurugan’s death. — Bernama