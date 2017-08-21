DBKL wants ‘shabby’ Masjid India area to be more like Oxford St

Masjid India's bazaar area will be demolished to make way for a modern open version, after KL mayor Datuk Seri Amin Nordin Abd Aziz decided that the venue 'was ageing and looked shabby'. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is planning for a major overhaul of the Masjid India area in the country’s capital in order to turn it into a shopping haven similar to London’s Oxford Street, The Star reported today.

Among others, the bazaar area will be demolished to make way for a modern open version, after KL mayor Datuk Seri Amin Nordin Abd Aziz decided that the venue “was ageing and looked shabby”.

“I decided that the bazaar must go and be replaced with a modern concept that is open and bright, something akin to the push cart kiosk that can be moved around,’’ he was quoted saying.

The proposed bazaar would be part of Precinct 7 of the 100km River of Life project launched in 2011.

Despite that, the plan has failed to take off since six years ago due to disagreements from traders and shop owners, with the former refusing to move out to allow upgrading works while the latter do not want the former relocated in front of their shops.

DBKL also said the project was delayed due to lack of mapping archive of underground utility cables belonging to utility firms Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd.

DBKL will now go ahead with the demolition and work has been started since December last year. It was expected to finish by December this year.

The RM10.2 million Jalan Melayu Bazaar was launched in 2004, and has faced several complaints such as it was affecting shop owners’ businesses, and blocking entrance to the Masjid India mosque.