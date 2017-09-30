Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

DBKL says sorry after guard refuses entry to architect over dress code flap

Saturday September 30, 2017
09:14 AM GMT+8

On Thursday, Tan wrote on her Facebook page, that she felt angry and humiliated after she was stopped from entering the building because of her outfit. — Picture via FacebookOn Thursday, Tan wrote on her Facebook page, that she felt angry and humiliated after she was stopped from entering the building because of her outfit. — Picture via FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has apologised to an architect who was denied entry into its building to attend a meeting, purportedly because she wore a skirt.

DBKL’s enforcement department, in a Facebook post yesterday, said the guard who stopped Datuk Tan Pei Ing from attending a meeting as a representative of Malaysian Board of Architects (LAM) because of the dress code, has been reprimanded.

“DBKL apologises for the actions of the new security personnel for not being polite and failure to abide by the stipulated regulations,” it wrote.

On Thursday, Tan wrote on her Facebook page, that she felt angry and humiliated after she was stopped from entering the building because of her outfit.

She also lamented that the guard was rude to her when explaining the reason why she was not allowed to enter the building.

According to her post, she was only allowed in after an executive secretary of LAM contacted an officer from DBKL to accompany her up to the meeting room.

“Do I look so indecent and what is happening to this government department?” the former president of the Malaysian Institute of Architects wrote.

Tan also said she had attended three other government-related functions in the same outfit that day and had no issues.  

