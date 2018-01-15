DBKL extends traffic compound discount to June

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — In conjunction with Federal Territory Day, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will be extending discounts on compounds of traffic offenders in the federal capital to June.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz said the discount was earlier offered from Dec 15 to Feb 28.

“The discount of RM20 for motorcyclists, RM30 for offences involving cars and RM50 for buses and other vehicles will be for each notice issued.

“I have also discussed with Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Adnan Tengku Mansor to consider the offer of special rates to be extended to the end of the year,” he said in a media conference in conjunction with the 2018 Federal Territory Day celebration here today.

Mhd Amin Nordin also gave his assurance that there would be no increase in charges on services by DBKL until the end of the year.

He added DBKL would be holding various programmes for the celebration among them, 1Federal Territory Feast, Federal Territory Day Carnival and the Baiti Jannati Community Social Responsibility programme which was expected to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Bernama