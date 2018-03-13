‘Datuk Seri’ drowns in Kuantan

KUANTAN, March 13 — A sexagenarian businessman with the honorific title ‘Datuk Seri’ drowned while his nephew survived when the ‘sampan’ (small boat) they were in, capsized in Pantai Sungai Ular here last night.

Gebeng Fire and Rescue Station chief, Syed A. Jamaluddin Syed Mohamed said the victim was identified as Seikh Muhamad Seikh Sadarudin, 60.

The deceased’s last known address was at Bandar Bukit Tinggi in Klang, Selangor.

The nephew has been identified as Mohamad Huzaifah Ahmad, 38.

Seikh Muhamad had boarded the boat while it was being pushed by his nephew from the beach to check out their workers on another boat in the middle of the sea when the duo were hit by big waves about 9pm, said Syed A. Jamaluddin when met at the scene here.

He said the incident occurred about 3km off the shore, causing them to fall into the sea.

The victim’s nephew attempted to rescue him but failed due to the three-metre high waves, he added.

The body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here. — Bernama