‘Datuk Seri’ denies molesting staff

Monday March 5, 2018
05:52 PM GMT+8

LABUAN, March 5 — A prominent Labuan businessman was charged at the magistrate’s court here today with molesting a female staff aged 23.

Datuk Seri Peter Kong, 62, pleaded not guilty to committing the offence at the restaurant of a hotel here, around 10pm on December 22, 2017.

The charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code carries maximum 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine and whipping upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer ASP Hasnan Abidin proposed a bail of RM5,000 with two sureties but magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu set it at RM1,500 with one local surety, and fixed March 19 for the next mention.

Sabah-based lawyer Datuk Maijol Mahap represented the accused. — Bernama

