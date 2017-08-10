Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Date palm plantation firm raided over dubious interest scheme

Thursday August 10, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) today raided the office of a company suspected of offering dubious interest scheme with promising returns to the public.

Its deputy CEO (Regulatory and Enforcement) Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz said the company was believed to have been active in getting the public to invest in its date palm planting schemes in Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor.

“Checks reveal that the date tree-planting scheme is not registered with SSM, or any other enforcement agencies in Malaysia,” she told a press conference after the raid here today.

She said the raid was conducted by 10 officers from the SSM Investigation Division following a  a complaint from an investor who was offered to participate in the the scheme in December last year.

She said investors were promised returns on investments of between RM3,000 and RM5,000 per tree. — Bernama

