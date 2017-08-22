Dataran Merdeka gets makeover for 2017 National Day Celebration

Stage preparations are carried out at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, August 20, 2017 in conjunction with the 60th National Day celebration. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Dataran Merdeka, the main location for the annual National Day parade has been given a makeover for this year’s celebration.

The place has been given a makeover to give visitors the feeling of like they were at the Merdeka Stadium on Aug 31, 1957.

Bernama visited Dataran Merdeka today, and found work was still in progress, including the building of to a grandstand to accommodate 10,000 participants who would be involve in the various performances during the National Day celebration this Aug 31.

According to Kuala Lumpur City Hall executive director Datuk Mohd Najib Mohd, the design of the grandstand would depict part of the Merdeka Stadium.

“It is now 85 per cent ready and will be fully completed this week,” he told Bernama.

The National Day 2017 celebration, with the theme ‘Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa’ would revive the 1957 independence celebration by re-enacting life at that time, including the appearance and style of the people then.

Performances would depict the colonial era of the British and Japanese emergency period, the announcement of the date for independence, pre-independence and the Independence Day as well as the declaration of Malaysia Day.

There would also be performances about the era of the second to sixth Malaysian Prime Ministers, showing the successes and development of the nation from the time it gained independence until today.

Mohd Najib said Jalan Raja and Raja Laut would be closed from Aug 26 until 31 for the rehearsals of the celebrations at Dataran Merdeka.

He added that KL City Hall had also distributed 55,000 Jalur Gemilang to government agencies, private sector, and the public to boost the patriotic mood among the public. — Bernama