DAP’s Bakri lawmaker drops out of GE14, says not pressured

Bakri MP Er Teck Hwa stressed that there was no pressure from DAP’s central leadership for him to step aside. — Picture via Facebook/Er Teck HwaKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Bakri MP Er Teck Hwa announced today that he will not defend his seat in the 14th general elections (GE14).

During a press conference outside Dewan Rakyat, the DAP lawmaker stressed that there was no pressure from his party’s central leadership for him to step aside.

“I made this decision on my own to make way for a more suitable candidate, and I will support any candidate that the leadership fields there,” Er said.

MORE TO COME