DAP: We will see RoS in court if they don’t want to meet us

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The DAP has threatened to sue the Registrar of Societies (RoS) if the body still refuses to meet them over the party re-elections.

The Opposition party’s Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng said tonight that before any action is taken by the party following RoS’ letter, they would like to meet the body, which has been unfruitful so far.

“There are currently several options available to the DAP, including holding the re-election under protest as well as mounting a legal challenge against the decision of the RoS.

“In the mean time we will make efforts to meet with the RoS to discuss the way forward. However the efforts to meet the Registrar so far has been unsuccessful,” he said in a press conference tonight at the party headquarters.

The Penang Chief Minister explained that all efforts from the party meet with the RoS since Monday, after receiving the letter has been futile.

Lim added that the DAP was “not afraid” to hold a party elections but would not go ahead with it as the RoS letter held no water.

Lim also stressed that the directive from RoS was flawed as it was based on a “fictitious” report that had already been disproven by the courts in a previous legal challenge.

“The question hence is why the RoS making its decision based in a court-confirmed fictitious report,” he said.

The RoS had deemed the election of DAP’s CEC members and key positions through the re-election on September 29, 2013 as unlawful. The re-election was held after the RoS ruled the 2012 polls as invalid due to a tabulation error.

In the letter RoS sent to DAP, the party has been given 14 days to respond or action will be taken against the party under Societies Act 1966.