DAP slams MCA for changing stance on beer fest cancellation

Lim said that MCA’s actions showed how the party lacked principles by first opposing the ban on the event only to endorse it after a Cabinet meeting yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — DAP today criticised MCA for changing its stance on “Better Beer Festival 2017” after the Barisan Nasional party said it accepted Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) decision to reject the application to hold the event.

In a statement, DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang said that MCA’s actions showed how the party lacked principles by first opposing the ban on the event only to endorse it after a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“But the MCA is a thoroughly undisciplined political party, whose president is not respected even by the other MCA leaders, whether at national, state or local levels, who continue to say the very opposite of the stand of Liow, even blaming the DAP for ‘strengthening’ PAS to successfully oppose the Better Beer Festival!” Lim said.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai was reported by national news agency Bernama as having raised the issue in the Cabinet meeting yesterday and was informed that the decision was made for security reasons as advised by the police.

“Have security and safety in Malaysia become so tenuous and perilous that the Better Beer Festival, which had been held for the past several years, has to be banned because of ‘security’ reasons?” Lim asked today.

MCA publicity spokesman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker suggested today that the controversial “Better Beer Festival 2017” had to be cancelled due to a security threat from Islamic State militants rather than political pressure from PAS.