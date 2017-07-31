DAP says must meet RoS to have fresh poll

DAP legal bureau chief Gobind Singh Deo said DAP needed to meet with RoS holding it re-election. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) must meet with the DAP before the latter can hold its re-election as instructed, party leaders said today.

DAP legal bureau chief Gobind Singh Deo said the letter sent to the party by RoS contained conditions that require the agency’s approval, such as the stipulation for an “independent body” to observe the poll.

He said DAP has written to the RoS, which has yet to reply.

“If they not going to reply at least they can tell us and we can carry on,” Gobind said in a press conference at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He also questioned why the RoS was able to meet with the Pakatan Harapan opposition pact, but not his party.

The RoS had deemed the election of DAP’s central executive committee members and key positions through the re-election on September 29, 2013 unlawful. The re-election was held after the RoS ruled the 2012 polls as invalid due to a tabulation error.