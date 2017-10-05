DAP rep: Oktoberfest rejection sends wrong message to investors

File picture shows visitors drinking beer during the opening day of the 184th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 16, 2017. — Reuters pic PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — The organiser of the Bavarian Festival formerly known as Oktoberfest has spent RM300,000 on the event that is now rejected by both police and local authorities, DAP lawmaker Lau Weng San said today.

Lau, who is an elected representative in Selangor where the event had been scheduled to run from this evening to Sunday, pointed out that the venue is a privately-owned commercial premises.

“What is the message that will be given to investors, especially foreign investors, when local authorities simply reject applications for business activities that are actually allowed by the Federal Constitution?” he asked.

He also noted that the Bavarian Festival’s organisers had as early as August 1 received approval for four German and Czech Republic music performers from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s Central Agency Committee for Application of Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal).

“So I think the local authority and also the police should be transparent on this and should be a facilitator in this case, and they should not create additional and unnecessary hindrance on the organiser,” the Kampung Tunku assemblyman said in a press conference here.

“There must be rules and regulations to follow, they can control, they can regulate, but an outright ban without a valid reason and without opportunity to appeal and discuss is bad governance to the core,” he said, citing the Better Beer Festival in Kuala Lumpur that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall had rejected as an example.

Lau sought to clarify misconceptions regarding the Bavarian Festival by saying that there will be no free flow of beer, further noting that those who attend will have to pay for their alcohol.

“The organiser of Oktoberfest also agreed not to serve any more alcoholic drinks for those who are intoxicated and become unruly. If you are already drunk and trying to create havoc, they will not serve you drinks even though you want to pay,” he said of the event at 1Utama that is now renamed Bavarian Festival.

He noted that those who want to join the Bavarian Festival have to buy tickets and Muslims would not be allowed to join.

Noting the extensive security measures for an Oktoberfest event in Munich such as barring of small bags into the event area to prevent bombs or explosives being smuggled in, Lau suggested that tighter security could be part of the solution for the Bavarian Festival.

“Now we want to ask what is the problem with the police? Can this problem be alleviated or mitigated by imposing better and tighter security control? If yes, then this programme can proceed.

“If yes, then there’s no reason not to give a licence,” he said, later adding: “We believe such an application should have no problem at all.”

Rajiv Rishyakaran, DAP’s Bukit Gasing assemblyman who was at the same press conference, questioned the police over the perceived “selective security threats” for similar festivals in Kuala Lumpur, a Klang mall and 1Utama mall.

“How is it the militants have no interest in all of these, but have special interest only where PAS protests and Umno protests and then suddenly only got militants got interest in it? Why is there such an interesting coincidence?” he asked, later pointing out that beer was also sold at the recent F1 race in Sepang.

He said other Oktoberfest events were given approvals in places such as Ipoh, Kuantan, Melaka and Johor.

In the same press conference, MBPJ councillor Sean Oon Chong Ling confirmed that the Bavarian Festival’s organiser had sent a letter dated yesterday to appeal against the rejection of its permit for the festival which will also feature performances.

It is unknown if MBPJ has decided on the appeal.

MBPJ had on October 2 rejected the Bavarian Festival’s application due to incomplete documentation, while the Petaling Jaya district police had in stating its non-support on October 3 cited security intelligence that the event may attract militant attacks.