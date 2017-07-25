DAP MP ejected from Parliament after insistence on rabies vaccine confusion

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel putting down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― A DAP MP was today expelled from the Dewan Rakyat for insisting on discussions about alleged confusion regarding the sufficiency of rabies vaccines in Sarawak that is facing outbreaks of the disease.

Before being sent out, Stampin MP Julian Tan Kok Ping had repeatedly cited Standing Order 36(12) and insisted that the health minister gave “confusing” statements on the availability of the rabies vaccine.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Ronald Kiandee told Tan, however, to understand the Standing Order before citing it, and ruled that there was no breach of the rule, while repeatedly asking the Sarawak lawmaker to sit down.

Tan insisted on pressing his point, before further stating: “Speaker, statement said there's not enough vaccine, the minister said got enough vaccine.”

This led to Kiandee asking him to leave the Dewan Rakyat, prompting an outburst from Tan.

“Why you ask me to keluar dewan (leave the hall)? I'm raising a crisis. There is a crisis in my area, people have died. There's statement in newspaper saying there's enough vaccine, but there's not enough vaccine,” he said.

