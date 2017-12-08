DAP man urges graft probe on Johor MB

Senai assemblywoman Wong Shu Qi (right) and DAP’s Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo who acted as her counsel, are pictured after investigating officers recorded Wong’s statement at police headquarters in Johor Baru, December 8, 2017. — Malay Mail/Roslan Khamis picJOHOR BARU, Dec 8 — DAP national legal bureau chief Gobind Singh Deo has urged the police and the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today to initiate investigations on the graft allegations implicating Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

“As a Member of Parliament and also the DAP national legal bureau chief I will write a letter to the MACC and also the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun requesting the status of investigations regarding the allegation,” he said during a media conference here.

Earlier, Gobind, who is also Puchong MP, represented DAP’s Senai assemblywoman Wong Shu Qi when she went to give her statement to the investigating team at the Johor police contingent headquarters at 4.15pm.

The duo spent 40-minutes where Wong gave her witness statement to the investigating team under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code following a police report lodged by MACC in Putrajaya on November 29.

Wong was asked to assist investigations under Section 203A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 over the leaked MACC documents that linked Khaled in a graft allegation during the recent state assembly sitting.

Gobind later questioned the need for Wong to give her statement on the matter as it infringes on her rights and privileges as a state assemblywoman.

“Wong was only discharging her duties as a state assemblyman,” he said.

On November 27, Wong questioned the authenticity of several documents and information uploaded online alleging Khaled’s involvement in a property scandal.

She was ejected from the state assembly by the Speaker after she refused to retract her remarks.

Wong said she obtained the information from a document that was part of the MACC investigation into a case that has led to former Johor exco Datuk Abd Latif Bandi being charged.

The following day, MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Azam Baki said that a police report would be lodged on that matter.

He said the report would be lodged for action to be taken against those responsible for the leak of the classified document.

Khaled has since denied the claims and called them as lies and slander.