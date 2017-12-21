Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

DAP man claims new army camp set up in Hishammuddin’s seat

By Syed Jaymal Zahiid

Thursday December 21, 2017
Liew said he expects the armed personnel transfer to Paloh to appear in this year’s fourth quarter’s voter roll. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayLiew said he expects the armed personnel transfer to Paloh to appear in this year’s fourth quarter’s voter roll. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — DAP’s Liew Chin Tong claimed today that Putrajaya is transporting armed forces personnel to a camp under construction in Sembrong, Johor, which is Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein’s federal seat.

Liew, who is Kluang MP, made the allegation in response to Hishammuddin’s denial that the government was allegedly building camps in key constituencies that Barisan Nasional (BN) won with thin majorities in the 13th general election.

“The minister said that if they had wanted to win ‘I would have built a camp in Sembrong’.

“Well there is actually a camp that is under construction there in Paloh, which is under the Sembrong constituency,” Liew told press conference at the party’s headquarters here.

“The camp will have over 1,000 personnel, according to information. In Paloh, the DAP lost only by a few hundred votes,” the DAP leader added.

In 2013, DAP’s Shanker Rengganathan lost to BN’s Teoh Yap Kun by a slim 103 majority.

Liew also said he expects the armed personnel transfer to Paloh to appear in this year’s fourth quarter’s voter roll.

