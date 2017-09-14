DAP claims MCA bought Selangor land below market price

Petaling Jaya Utara MP Tony Pua alleged that the transaction was done via the area's former MP Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun in 2007 when Barisan Nasional (BN) was in power in Selangor. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, Sept 14 ― DAP lawmakers accused MCA today of buying state land purportedly worth RM18 million for RM50,000 in Kampung Chempaka here.

Petaling Jaya Utara MP Tony Pua alleged that the transaction was done via the area's former MP Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun in 2007 when Barisan Nasional (BN) was in power in Selangor.

“It is worth at least RM400 per square feet. It works out to about RM18 million and how much they (MCA) paid is RM50,000. It is an abuse of power to enrich themselves.

“This is literally stealing from the people by paying a nominal sum of money,” he told reporters in a press conference at the land site today.

Damansara Utama assemblyman Yeo Bee Yin claimed the then BN state government had approved the land to be sold at RM1 per square feet to MCA and the transactions were allegedly done hastily.

The matter came to light after MCA recently applied to the state government to change the zoning of the land ― which is a water body ― to a commercial plot, Yeo claimed.

Pua also said this move was dangerous as the land acts a water retention pond for the village area during heavy rain to prevent flash floods.

“It is a dry pond, in event of heavy water flow, water can flow so that no flooding in the area. Now MCA wants to build a building here which will only create more water problems in the area,” Pua said.

The DAP national publicity secretary demanded for MCA to immediately return the land back to the Selangor state government or pay the excess of RM18 million which the party allegedly underpaid.

“We demand them to return land to to the Selangor government or pay market price of the land. They are a very rich party, they make hundreds of millions a year,” he claimed.

Malay Mail Online has contacted Chew for response on the matter.