‘DAP and Penang’ history programme mooted in schools

A group of volunteers advocating the ‘ DAP and Penang’ history programme wanted DAP flags to be temporarily installed around the schools in the state. — File picture by Saw Siow FengGEORGE TOWN, Oct 6 — A group of “volunteers” has planned to organise a “history” programme titled “DAP and Penang” at national primary schools in the state.

The group of eight, who formed a “voluntary group”, applied to the Education Department to hold the programme in March next year.

“March 2018 is the 10th anniversary of Penang being led by DAP, provided that the party wins again in the next elections, so the party’s role in the state since 2008 is historically undeniable,” the group’s representative Joshua Woo Sze Zeng said.

He stressed that the proposed programme “has nothing to do with politics”.

“It is merely a programme to teach history to the students in Penang,” he said.

He said they aim to hold it in at least five national primary schools in the state, one in each district.

When asked what prompted the group to make such a proposal, Woo said they were inspired by the Malaysian Historical Society Kuala Lumpur’s (MHSKL) statement that the inter-Putrajaya level “School Decoration Competition” themed “Umno dan Kemerdekaan” (Umno and Independence) was done in accordance with history.

“The Malaysian Historical Society’s statement inspires me to want our young Penangites to learn about the history of their state too,” he said.

News on the Umno-themed event in a primary school in Putrajaya was published by Malaysiakini and caused a furore among national Opposition leaders who criticised the event.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had labelled it as Umno’s attempt to turn schools into “indoctrination camps”.

It was reported that students at Sekolah Kebangsaan Presint 14 waved the Umno flag, chanted “Hidup Umno” and even sang the Umno anthem during the event.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid had brushed off the criticisms by saying the event was not political in nature.

He claimed it was just a homage to the political party that helped to achieve independence for Malaysia.

Based on his response, Woo said their proposal should similarly not be against any Education Ministry guidelines.

“The programme follows the ‘Umno and Kemerdekaan’ event in Putrajaya, so we hope the education department will approve our application and not practise double standards as our purpose is similar to the Putrajaya event. It is a lesson on history,” he said.

The activities proposed under the programme will include competitions such as drama, class decoration, singing and historical quiz according to the theme.

He said DAP flags will also be temporarily installed around the schools for the programme.

“Students will be given DAP flags to wave and DAP songs will be sang [sic]. The purpose for this is merely to introduce the students to DAP, the party that has been leading the state since 2008,” he said.

Woo, who is also a DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) member and a Seberang Perai Municipal Councillor, said the participating students will not be instructed to join DAP.

He said the students are too young to vote or register as party members.

“Likewise, teachers will not be compelled to vote for DAP or become party members,” he said.

He said they have also written to the Malaysian Historical Society and to the DAP to request for their collaboration in organising the event and are still waiting for a reply.

The group of eight, all of whom are DAPSY Bukit Mertajam members, insisted that their proposal was not politically related and had nothing to do with DAP.

“We are proposing to organise the ‘DAP and Penang’ as members of the public, not DAPSY members, as the programme is for historical purposes, not politics. We do not want to cause any trouble to any DAP leaders,” Woo said.