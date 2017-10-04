DAP accuses Putrajaya of turning schools into ‘indoctrination camps’

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng claims students are being brainwashed and maybe 'we are turning into North Korea.' ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Oct 4 — A primary school that made its students sing Umno's anthem and wave the party's flag revealed that the federal government was using the learning institutions as “indoctrination camps,” said DAP’s Lim Guan Eng.

The DAP secretary-general and Penang chief minister stressed that the incident clearly showed the presence of politics in schools and involving young children.

“The students are being brainwashed and they have clearly politicised education this way,” he said in a press conference in his office in Komtar today.

Lim was referring to a Malaysiakini report that the students of SK Putrajaya Presint 14 (1) participated in a competition themed “Umno and independence #Negaraku,” in which Umno flags were put up around the school’s compound and the students even chanted “Hidup Umno.”

The event was organised by the Federal Territories Ministry, the Putrajaya Education Department and the Putrajaya Umno division education bureau, while Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor attended the prize-giving ceremony.

Politics are not officially allowed in local schools and universities, and laws were only recently relaxed to allow tertiary students to participate in political activities.

“Action should be taken against the school headmaster and the education department should have stopped this,” Lim said.

Lim further criticised Tengku Adnan, who is Umno secretary-general, and the Education Ministry for allowing this to happen in a school.

He added that this kind of indoctrination in schools only happened in totalitarian regimes.

“Maybe this is our direction now, we are turning into North Korea,” he said.

Coincidentally, the Penang chief minister was barred from entering a Chinese vernacular school in his state early last month.