Culprits will pay if tahfiz centre is sabotage, DPM says

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaBAGAN DATUK, Sept 16 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi gives his assurance that no party will go scot free if there exist elements of crime in the fire tragedy at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz centre recently.

He stressed that if elements of treachery existed in the incident, firm action awaited the offenders.

Currently, he said the Forensic Department and the CID of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) were scrutinising the closed circuit television recording to seek evidence.

“God willing, if there is a perpetrator of the crime, or anybody behind it, he or she will never ever escape legal action.

“Although, maybe our opinions or views differ or we have certain interests, there is no boundary of humanity on the issue of human lives. We should not use the lives of the children as an item of differences if we differ in opinions,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after launching the 2017 National Level Community College Staff Dental Health Programme ‘Transformation With 1Smile Together’ (TW1ST) at Sekolah Menengah Sains Bagan Datuk here today.

On Tuesday, the government will hold a special meeting to be chaired by Ahmad Zahid to look at the security of all tahfiz centres nationwide following the fire at Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre in Jalan Keramat Ujung here where 23 lives were lost early on Thursday morning.

Commenting further, Ahmad Zahid said he had listed ministers, ministries’ secretaries-general and directors-general of departments and agencies to hold a discussion towards finding the best solution.

He also reiterated the stand of the government against taking over and interfering in the administrative affairs of tahfiz centres and private religious schools.

But, he said the owners of tahfiz centres and private religious schools must register with the Malaysian Islamic Religious Development Department (Jakim) and Religious Department in their respective states so that monitoring could be made and aid extended.

“We have no intention of taking over or seizing the rights of the states but we aspire to conduct the best co-ordination for the people.

“Don’t worry that purportedly the religious department or Jakim will take over, there is no such intention because we want to help, Don’t let there be prejudice towards the co-ordination effort. It is no use crying over spilled milk,” he said.

He also reminded the public against speculation and uploading (video) recordings of the fire at the tahfiz centre on the social media as it would disturb investigation. ― Bernama