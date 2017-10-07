Cuba praises Malaysia for embracing cultural diversity

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― The Republic of Cuba last night praised Malaysia, for embracing other countries diffusion of culture.

Cuba's Ambassador to Malaysia, Ibete Fernandez Hernandez said they appreciated Malaysia's openness in allowing Cuba's culture to be practised for years in this country.

“Modernity and tradition fused to preserve and spread through our people, cultural values, in their different manifestations. Music, dance, tobacco (Cuban cigar), solidarity and the permanent joy of the Cubans are known worldwide, “ she said in her speech at the Cuban National Culture Day celebration reception at the embassy, here tonight.

About 100 guests attended the celebrations of the Cuban National Culture Day which falls on October 20 every year, in which Cuba's national anthem, the Bayamo Hymn ― song of freedom sang for the first time in 1868 ― was played.

The celebration was held in collaboration with the Friends of Cuba Association Malaysia and the La Casa Divan Holding Sdn Bhd.

Á Cuban band performed at the event, while Marleny Martin Montesino from Cuba, a master cigar roller with 32 years experience, showcased the art of Cuban cigar rolling. ― Bernama