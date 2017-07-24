Court strikes out appeal against acquittal of accused in Jaip officer’s murder

File picture of Azida Mohd Zol (centre) and Shaizral Eddie Nizam Shaari (2nd right) being led to the Kuantan High Court over the murder of Jaip principal assistant director Ahmad Raffli Abd Malek in Kuantan December 16, 2016. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 24 — The Court of Appeal here today struck out an appeal by the prosecution against the acquittal of the third wife of cult leader Harun Mat Saat or better known as “Tuhan Harun” and another person on a charge of conspiring to commit the murder of Pahang Islamic Religious Department’s (Jaip) Enforcement Division principal assistant director Ahmad Raffli Abd Malek.

Judge Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh, who led a panel of three judges, struck out the appeal after the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Kwan Li Sa, informed the court that they still failed to serve the appeal notice to Harun’s wife, Azida Mohd Zol, 33, and the couple’s driver, Shaizral Eddie Nizam Shaari, 40.

Azida and Shaizral Eddie were not present when the appeal case was mentioned for the first time last May 3, and again last June 2. The case was fixed for mention for the third time today.

Sitting with Mohd Zawawi were judges Datuk Ahmadi Asnawi and Datuk Kamardin Hashim.

On December 27 last year, the Kuantan High Court acquitted Azida and Shaizral Eddie on a charge of conspiring in Ahmad Raffli’s murder.

Harun was also charged with conspiring in the murder. However, the charge against him was dropped on Aug 26 last year, after he died at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan due to respiratory problems.

The High Court, however, sentenced to death two of Harun’s followers — Sumustapha Suradi, 41, and Shamsinar Abdul Halim, 39, — after they were found guilty of murdering the JAIP officer.

They were all charged with committing the offence at house No. 7, Lorong IM 2/29, Bandar Indera Mahkota in Kuantan at 1.50pm on Nov 10, 2013. — Bernama