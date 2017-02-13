Court orders Wan Azizah, two others to pay RM70,000 to Felda

PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pic) and two others have been ordered by the High Court to pay RM70,000 in damages to Felda. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The High Court here ordered PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and two others to pay RM70,000 in damages to the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and its subsidiary.

The defamation case pertained to two articles published in 2010 in PKR's newspaper Suara Keadilan.

Deputy Registrar Norfauzani Mohd Nordin made the decision in chambers today at the damage assessment procedure.

The plaintiffs were represented by lawyer Nor Emelia Mohd Iszeham while Wan Azizah, Senator Dr Syed Husin Ali and writer of the articles, Rusnizam Mahat, by counsel Francis Pereira.

On August 16, 2010, Felda and Felda Global Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd filed a RM200 million defamation suit in respect of two news reports published by Suara Keadilan on June 22 and June 29, 2010.

The plaintiffs alleged that an article with the heading “Felda Bankrap” and another, “Bina Bangunan RM662 juta Hanya Libatkan Tiga Individu,” accompanied by a photograph captioned “Kontroversi” had tarnished their image.

On September 30, 2014, Suara Keadilan former editor Dzulkarnain Taib, who was initially named as one of the defendants, tendered an apology to the plaintiffs.

He stated that the articles were erroneous and published by Suara Keadilan to intentionally belittle the plaintiffs and damage their reputation.

On October 17, 2014, the High Court ruled in favour of Felda and its subsidiary.

Meanwhile, Nor Emelia said when met by reporters that the court also ordered the defendants to pay eight per cent interest from the judgement date till disposal of the case today. — Bernama