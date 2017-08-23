Court dismisses Altantuya family’s lawsuit against govt, case against convicted killers remain

File picture shows ex-policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar (heads covered). The Court of Appeal in Putrajaya on August 23, 2013 overturned their conviction of murdering Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 – The Shah Alam High Court today threw out the civil action by the family of the murdered Mongolian Altantuya Shaaribuu, but allowed the same lawsuit against the two ex-police commandos convicted for her 2006 death to proceed.

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh said Altantuya’s family members had “strongly opposed” the government’s bid to have the lawsuit dismissed.

“I wish to announce that the High Court Shah Alam judge Datuk Ahmad Nasfy Haji Yasin today allowed with costs an application by the government of Malaysia to strike out the civil suit filed against it by Shaaribuu Setev and three others in relation to the murder of Altantuya Shaaribuu,” Ramkarpal said in a statement today, referring to her father.

He said the High Court’s decision today that there was no “reasonable cause of action” to retain the lawsuit against the Malaysian government was “most disappointing”, adding that Altantuya’s family will appeal.

“It should be further noted that the plaintiffs’ suit against Sirul Azhar Umar, Azilah Hadri and Razak Baginda remains unaffected by this decision and will proceed after the disposal of the said proposed appeal,” he said, referring to the two police ex-commandos and political analyst Abdul Razak Abdullah Baginda.

The Shah Alam High Court fixed November 23 for the next mention date for this lawsuit pending the appeal, he said.

Altantuya’s parents and two sons had in June 2007 filed the civil lawsuit to claim compensation for the mental shock and psychological trauma they suffered over her death, but it was paused pending criminal proceedings over her murder.

Her family’s legal team proceeded with the civil suit after the Federal Court’s unanimous decision on January 13, 2015 , in which the apex court sentenced Sirul Azhar and Azilah to death and reversed the duo’s acquittal over Altantuya’s murder.

But the lawsuit had also been stuck for months as certain court documents had yet to be served on Sirul Azhar. The relevant documents was later reported to have been served on him in Australia.

On the day the Federal Court delivered its decision, Sirul Azhar was not present in court. He was later reported to have entered Australia in 2014 and placed under detention in 2015 by Australian immigration authorities.