Court charges Amanah youth vice-chief with causing public nuisance at EC building

PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — Amanah Negara Youth vice-chief Mohd Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of causing public nuisance at the Election Commission (EC) Building last May.

Mohd Shazni Munir, 30, was charged with committing the offence by chaining and locking the main entrance to the building, hence preventing employees at the building from using the exit.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at Pintu Utama Bangunan SPR, Precinct 2, Putrajaya, at 11 am on May 23 this year.

The charge, under Section 268 of the Penal Code, provides a fine of up to RM400, if found guilty.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Ab Rahman allowed Mohd Shazni Munir bail of RM800 in one surety and set July 31 for mention and submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Izzat Fauzan prosecuted, while lawyer Syahredzan Johan represented Mohd Shazni. — Bernama