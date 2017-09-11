Court allows three Malaysia-born boys to continue final citizenship bid

The Federal Court granted leave for the three boys to proceed with their appeal against the Court of Appeal’s previous rulings to uphold the government’s decisions to deny them citizenship. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Sept 11 — Three Malaysia-born children were today allowed to pursue their final bid to be recognised as citizens instead of continuing their lives as stateless persons.

The Federal Court granted leave for the three boys to proceed with their appeal against the Court of Appeal’s previous rulings to uphold the government’s decisions to deny them citizenship.

Justice Tan Sri Hasan Lah, who led the Federal Court panel today, had earlier noted that there was a Court of Appeal ruling which was different from the decision in the three cases today.

“Because there are conflicting decisions in the lower court on this issue, settle it once and for all,” he said.

The government, which was represented today by senior federal counsels Shamsul Bolhassan and Maisarah Juhari, subsequently said it did not object to the trio’s leave application.

The other two Federal Court judges on the panel today are Tan Sri Zainun Ali and Tan Sri Abu Samah Nordin.

Lawyer Goh Siu Lin held a watching brief for the Association of Women Lawyers, while lawyer Annou Xavier held a watching brief for the Bar Council, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and Yayasan Chow Kit.

MORE TO COME