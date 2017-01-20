Court adjourns Kevin Morais murder trial to February 22

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The High Court here today adjourned the Kevin Morais murder trial to Feb 22 after being informed that one of the lawyers in the case was on sick leave.

Lawyer M.Manoharan told Justice Datuk Azman Abdullah at the proceeding today which entered its 40th day, that counsel Rajehgopal contacted him this morning to tell him that he was on sick leave.

“He said he would submit the medical certificate at the next trial date and tenders an apology for his absence and requests for an adjournment of the trial,” Manoharan told the court.

The prosecution led by deputy public prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin did not object to the request.

Rajehgopal is representing M. Vishwanath, S. Nimalan, and S. Ravi Chandaran while Manoharan is representing R. Dinishwaran and A.K. Thinesh Kumar.

Two other lawyers, Datuk N. Sivananthan and Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent are representing Col Dr R. Kunaseegaran.

Dinishwaran, 25; Thinesh Kumar, 24; Vishwanath, 27; Nimalan, 24; and Ravi Chandaran, 46, are facing a charge of murdering deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais.

They allegedly committed the offence between 7am and 8pm on Sept 4, 2015, between Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No.1 Jalan USJ1/6D, Subang Jaya.

Dr Kunaseegaran, 54, who is the first accused is facing a charge of abetting the five men in Kevin Morais’ murder, at the same place, date and time. — Bernama