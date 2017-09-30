Country’s first Quran studio launched in Terengganu

Idris said the studio was named the Ulul Albab Al-Quran Studio with the aim see the formation of an Ulul Albab generation, a reality. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBESUT, Sept 30 — The first Al-Quran Studio offering Al-Quran classes for children between the age of eight and 11 and using the latest audiovisual technology was launched today.

The effort, undertaken by Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) researchers from the idea mooted by the Besut Education Welfare Council, was in line with the aspiration to turn the district as the Land of Ulul Albab.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the studio was named the Ulul Albab Al-Quran Studio with the aim see the formation of an Ulul Albab generation, a reality.

He said through the expertise of UMT researchers, the studio was now capable of teaching children to recite the Quran easily through an audio system that could control and guide the students without the presence of a teacher or parents.

“The system used at the studio is very interesting as it can detect the student’s recital of the Quran through an audiovisual wave known as spectogram and if the student recited it wrongly, the system will help correct it,” the minister told reporters after the launch of the studio located at Kampung Raja Lama here.

Also present were UMT vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Nor Aieni Mokhtar and UnisZa vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Zubaidi Abd Latiff.

At the time being, Idris said the studio, which has been operating since May, would only accept 30 students at a time with classes to begin from 6 pm to 8.30 pm four times a week.

“Parents who are interested to sign their children up for the classes need to fill in the application forms as only qualified candidates will be accepted,” said Idris, who is also Besut Member of Parliament.

He said the establishment of the studio was a major success for UMT in expanding its services to the people and could also be emulated by other institutions of higher education in the country.

At the event, Idris also launched three books titled “Buku Rentetan–Besut Bumi Ulul Albab”, “Memartabatkan Generasi Ulul Albab” and “Peranan UMT dan Modul Ulum Al-Quran Ulul Albab” — Bernama