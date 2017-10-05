Councillor: Oktoberfest organiser appealing MBPJ rejection

MBPJ councillor Sean Oon Chong Ling speaks during a press conference at the Selangor DAP headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 10, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — The organiser of the Oktoberfest event, which was renamed Bavarian Festival, yesterday appealed the permit rejection by the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), a councillor confirmed today.

Sean Oon Chong Ling, a MBPJ councillor, said the appeal letter dated October 4 was sent by hand to the city council yesterday at around 5pm.

“As far as I know, the organisers had sent a letter to MBPJ to ask for reconsideration,” he told reporters.

When asked for the latest developments, Oon said he did not have information on that and said he could not answer on behalf of the Petaling Jaya mayor.

In giving the chronology of events, Oon said MBPJ had on September 28 received the application from the organisers for the event.

Oon said MBPJ had then responded to the organiser on October 2 saying that the application was refused as six documents had not been submitted.

“So for those who say that we rejected because the police said they did not support, that is not true. Our rejection on October 2 is based on incomplete documentation,” he said, noting that the Petaling Jaya district police chief’s letter informing the PJ mayor of its non-support for the Bavarian Festival was dated October 3.

The six documents have since been furnished by the organiser, Oon confirmed.

The documents included items such as copy of the company’s registration, comments from the police, and approval from the venue owner.

The Bavarian Festival was scheduled to be held from this evening until this Sunday at the fifth floor carpark of the 1Utama mall here.

MORE TO COME