Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Councillor: Oktoberfest organiser appealing MBPJ rejection

By Ida Lim

Thursday October 5, 2017
02:02 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
October 05, 2017
10:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Syed Saddiq can be country’s youngest minister, says Kit SiangSyed Saddiq can be country’s youngest minister, says Kit Siang

The Edit: Saudi men react to women drivingThe Edit: Saudi men react to women driving

The Edit: Dung to power Finnish horse showThe Edit: Dung to power Finnish horse show

The Edit: ‘Oi what’s going on. I’m alive,’ says Stefanie SunThe Edit: ‘Oi what’s going on. I’m alive,’ says Stefanie Sun

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MBPJ councillor Sean Oon Chong Ling speaks during a press conference at the Selangor DAP headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 10, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayMBPJ councillor Sean Oon Chong Ling speaks during a press conference at the Selangor DAP headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 10, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — The organiser of the Oktoberfest event, which was renamed Bavarian Festival, yesterday appealed the permit rejection by the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), a councillor confirmed today.

Sean Oon Chong Ling, a MBPJ councillor, said the appeal letter dated October 4 was sent by hand to the city council yesterday at around 5pm.

“As far as I know, the organisers had sent a letter to MBPJ to ask for reconsideration,” he told reporters.

When asked for the latest developments, Oon said he did not have information on that and said he could not answer on behalf of the Petaling Jaya mayor.

In giving the chronology of events, Oon said MBPJ had on September 28 received the application from the organisers for the event.

Oon said MBPJ had then responded to the organiser on October 2 saying that the application was refused as six documents had not been submitted.

“So for those who say that we rejected because the police said they did not support, that is not true. Our rejection on October 2 is based on incomplete documentation,” he said, noting that the Petaling Jaya district police chief’s letter informing the PJ mayor of its non-support for the Bavarian Festival was dated October 3.

The six documents have since been furnished by the organiser, Oon confirmed.

The documents included items such as copy of the company’s registration, comments from the police, and approval from the venue owner.

The Bavarian Festival was scheduled to be held from this evening until this Sunday at the fifth floor carpark of the 1Utama mall here.

MORE TO COME

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline