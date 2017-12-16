Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

‘Couching’ technique for cataract very dangerous, says deputy health minister

Saturday December 16, 2017
04:58 PM GMT+8

Tools

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the ‘couching’ treatment could cause numerous complications especially glaucoma. — Picture by K.E. OoiDeputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the ‘couching’ treatment could cause numerous complications especially glaucoma. — Picture by K.E. OoiBALIK PULAU, Dec 16 — The Health Ministry does not permit the ‘couching’ treatment, namely, pushing the eye lens into the cavity vitreous, conducted by certain quarters allegedly to treat cataract which was viralled on the social media, because it is very dangerous to patients.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the treatment could cause numerous complications especially glaucoma.

“I have never heard of this technique in my 40 years in medicine. We cannot allow that. Cannot be allowed, very dangerous," he told reporters after flagging off a charity motorcycle convoy and aid to the poor here today.

An eye treatment service advertisement believed to be based in Kuala Kurau, Perak was viralled on the internet recently and it was scheduled to hold a three-day tour of Langkawi on Dec 23.

The action of pushing the lens of the eye into the cavity vitreous could cause blindness due to inflammation and the pressure in the eye would increase to cause glaucoma. — Bernama

