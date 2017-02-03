Costlier coconuts for Thaipusam after bad weather

V. Pandi, 23, sips coconut water as he waits for customers at Anba Coconut Trading in George Town, Penang, yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin IPOH, Feb 3 — Coconuts have gone up in price as Thaipusam draws closer because of a shortage of supply resulting from the poor weather over the last few months.

A check by Malay Mail with several wholesalers and traders showed prices of coconuts could increase by up to 40 per cent by the time the festival is held next Thursday.

Kedai Jualan Kelapa owner D. Jacob Muthiah, 56, said he was forced to sell a coconut at RM1.80 — 30 sen more than usual — after suppliers in Bagan Datuk and Sitiawan increased their prices.

“My suppliers told me the rise in prices is because of shortage as most of the coconut trees in their estates could not bear fruit because of heavy rain,” he said at the shop in Jalan Laksamana here.

Jacob, who has been selling coconuts for 20 years, said he used to order about 20,000 coconuts from suppliers for Thaipusam.

“This time, I only ordered about 10,000 as I am worried there will not be a rush from customers,” he said.

He said it was normal for prices to increase by 10 to 20 sen a fruit during Thaipusam but not more than that.

Jason Michael, 34, owner of AJJ Maju Entreprise in Jalan Regat Tun Perak here, said coconut prices had gone up from RM1.80 to RM2.50.

“It might bring down our sales but we hope customers will understand the situation,” he said.

Jason said he had ordered 6,000 coconuts from suppliers in Bagan Datuk, with half the amount to be sold to the Ipoh Kallumalai Arulmiga Subramaniyar Temple.

“I believe we can sell the other 3,000 because we have regular customers who buy coconuts not only for Thaipusam but also for their daily needs,” he said.

In Penang, prices of coconuts have gone up from RM1.50 each last year to more than RM2 now.

A check at Chowrasta market in Penang Road showed they were being sold at RM2.10 to RM2.40, depending on the size.

Chowrasta Market Traders Association president Mohd Nasir Mohideen said the prices had risen since last month because of the shortage.

“As usual, there is a demand from devotees who want to fulfil their vows during the chariot procession,” he said.

Abdul Buhari Ahmad, a trader at the Pulau Tikus market, said he was selling coconuts at RM2.50 each — 30 sen more than what his supplier charged him — and expected the prices to peak at RM3 by the end of this week.

At the Campbell Street market, coconuts were being sold at between RM2.20 and RM2.50 each.

Stall owner S . Kesavan, 40, said he expected prices to go up next week.

Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) education officer N.V. Subbarow said the public should learn to celebrate in moderation.

“There is no need to break coconuts in the hundreds or thousands. The money spent could be used to help the underprivileged and those in charitable homes,” he said.

He called on those celebrating Thaipusam to break one coconut per person.