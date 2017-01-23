Cops win bid to dismiss ruling in suit over Dharmendran custodial death

N. Dharmendran's wife, Marry Mariay Susay at the Kuala Lumpur High Court May 20, 2016. N. Dharmendran died while in custody in 2013. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The High Court here has set aside the judgement in default obtained by the widow of N. Dharmendran who died in police custody in 2013, against four policemen.

M.S. Marry had applied and secured the default judgement from the High Court after the four men failed to appear or have a lawyer to represent them in court when her lawsuit against them came up for mention.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Roslan Abu Bakar today allowed the application by Insp S. Hare Krishnan, 42, Sgt Jaffri Jaafar, 46, Corp Mohd Nahar Abd Rahman, 47, and Corp Mohd Haswadi Zamri Shaari, 34, to set aside the order.

Lawyer Baljit Singh who represented the four told reporters when met after the proceeding in chambers, that the judge also ordered the defendants to file their statement of defence within 14 days from today.

Marry's lawyer Melissa Sasidaran confirmed the matter. The court also set February 27 for case management.

On May 20, 2016, Marry, 29, sued the Inspector General of Police, nine Royal Malaysian Police officers including the four, and the government for alleged attack and assault on Dharmendran during detention, which led to his death.

She claimed her husband's death was due to negligence of statutory duties by the four policemen, under Section 3(3) and 20 of the Police Act 1967.

Dharmendran who was 34-years-old was held on suspicion of attempted murder.

On February 26, 2016, the Court of Appeal ordered the four policemen to enter their defence for Dharmendran's murder after setting aside their acquittal granted by the High Court here.

They were accused of murdering Dharmendran in the interrogation room of the Serious Crimes Division (D9) in Jalan Hang Tuah between May 18 and May 21 in 2013.

However, on June 29, 2016, the High Court acquitted and discharge them after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case against them. ― Bernama