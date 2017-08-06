Cops warn of stern action against parents of Johor home alone kids

Johor Police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the police will take firm action against any parent found to have neglected their children under Section 31 of the Child Act (Amendment) 2016. — AFP picJOHOR BARU, Aug 6 — Police will take firm action against any parent found to have neglected their children under Section 31 of the Child Act (Amendment) 2016.

Johor Police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said this when commenting on an incident where three children were abandoned by their parents in Larkin Perdana here, yesterday.

He said, until today, the police had not received any report on the incident but would monitor it.

“We can take action against the parents of the children and we can lodge a report based on the children’s video which went viral on the social media yesterday.This is a case which touched on the sensitivity of the society especially when it concerned children, so we cannot compromise with such cases,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching a Johor Police Family Association (Perkep) Chairman Cup Bowling Competition at the Daiman Bowl Complex here today.

A person is liable to a fine of RM50,000 and 20-year jail for abusing, neglecting and persecuting of children under Section 31 of the Child Act (Amendment) 2016.

In an incident yesterday, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) rescued three siblings, two girls and a boy, aged 12 months to six years, who were believed to be victims of parental neglect. — Bernama