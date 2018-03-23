Cops to serve notice for ‘Datin’ to attend court for maid abuse case

Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali leaves the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya after being charged with abusing her Indonesian domestic helper in 2016. — Picture by Sin Chew DailyKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Police will serve a court notice on the “Datin” who went missing during Wednesday’s appeal hearing against her non-custodial sentence for abusing her Indonesian maid.

When contacted, Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Mazlan Mansor said that the police are dealing with the lawyer of Rozita Mohamad Ali.

“We will pass the notice that was issued to the police by the court for her attendance on 29.3.18 and matters are being dealt with with her lawyer,” he said in a brief written reply to Malay Mail.

He did not confirm if police had located Rozita or if she was still within Selangor.

On Wednesday, both Rozita and her bailor did not show up at the High Court in Shah Alam for the appeal hearing despite notices being posted for their appearance, with prosecution saying that they could not locate the duo.

Judge Datuk Seri Tun Abd Majid Tun Hamzah had then instructed the prosecution to hand deliver the court summons to the bailor, and set the next hearing for March 29.

Following her no-show, Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali yesterday told Malay Mail that the court had ordered Rozita to be barred from going abroad, confirming that his department’s records showed that she had not left the country.

On March 15, the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya ordered Rozita to be placed on a good behaviour bond for five years with one surety of RM20,000.

She had pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code of abusing Indonesian Suyanti Sutrinso, then 19, with a kitchen knife, a steel mop, a clothes hanger and an umbrella in December 2016.

The non-custodial sentence drew condemnation from the public and rights groups, while Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh described the good behavior bond as illegal.

The prosecution subsequently filed an appeal against the Sessions Court’s sentence.