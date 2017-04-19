Cops to record statement from Peter Chong on missing pastor

Activist Peter Chong (pictured right) has been reunited with his family, according to the police. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ KBAB51SHAH ALAM, April 19 ― The Selangor police is expected to call activist Peter Chong soon to record his statement to facilitate investigation into the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo, who was reported missing since last February.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Fadzil Ahmat said this followed reports claiming that Chong had information on the missing 62-year-old pastor.

“So, we have to check (with Chong on the information) as investigation on the missing case involving the paster is ongoing,” he told reporters after presentation of commendation letters to 18 policemen at the Selangor police contingent headquarters here today.

The commendation letters were presented by Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Datuk Wan Ramli Wan Abdullah to the policemen for turning away bribes which were offered to them while they were on duty.

Also present were Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Fuad Abdul Latiff.

Prior to this, the police had classified the pastor's disappearance as an abduction case of abduction and not kidnapping as there was no demand for ransom.

Also missing with the pastor were Peter Chong, 54, who is an aide to Subang Member of Parliament R. Sivarasa; Perlis Hope Welfare Organisation (Perlis Hope) activist, Amri Che Mat, 43; Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife, Ruth.

Choong, who was reported missing last April 6, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on a Malindo flight last Sunday from Pattaya in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Fuad, in his speech, reminded members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to stay away from corrupt activities to enhance the image of the force and the people's confidence towards PDRM.

“All PDRM members should take drastic measures by implementing the zero tolerance towards corruption by taking action against any individuals who want or attempt to offer bribes to the police,” he added. ― Bernama