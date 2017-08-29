Cops to investigate allegation against police chief, wife

IPOH, Aug 29 ― The police have set up a team to look into the legal aspects of a viral message pertaining to a district police chief and his wife on social media recently.

Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the police were also conducting a disciplinary inquiry to determine whether any police staff was involved in the case.

He said those responsible for uploading the message were being identified after a woman lodged a police report last Saturday, claiming her profile was used to make the defamatory statements about the police officer and his wife.

In a statement here today, Hasnan said based on the report, the police had conducted an investigation under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act, as well as the Computer Crimes Act 1997 for internet abuse and hacking. ― Bernama