Cops nab six, including four students, for drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Four students from private higher education institutions were among six people detained for suspected involvement in drug trafficking at a house in Section 3, Bandar Baru Bangi, Kajang last Monday.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusof said the suspects, aged between 21 and 26, were picked up at 11.45pm.

“Upon inspection of the house, the police found three compressed slabs of dried leaves believed to be ganja and weighing over two kilogrammes, hidden in several places at the house.

“The estimated cost of the ganja is about RM5,000,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Dzaffir said initial investigations revealed the ganja supply was obtained from the suspects’ ‘contacts’ who were active in drug trafficking in the capital.

He said the six suspects, believed to have been involved in ganja distribution over the past year in Bandar Baru Bangi, were remanded for six days, starting Tuesday. — Bernama