Cops nab parents after six-day old baby boy found dead in well

He said the police were informed by some neighbours that the body of a boy was in a well behind the house. — Picture via Facebook/DTTBMELAKA, July 24 — Police suspect murder in the case of a six-day-old baby boy whose body was found in a well behind a house in a village in Jasin last night, and have arrested the parents and four other people.

Jasin Police chief DSP Arshad Abu said today the body, wrapped in a white diaper cloth, was found by villagers and retrieved from the six-metre well at about 10.30 pm by personnel from the Jasin Bistari Fire and Rescue Station.

The father of the boy had reported to the Batang Melaka Police Station that his son was missing from the home at 7.45pm on Saturday.

“According to the report, the boy was last seen at 6.30pm sleeping in a room with his mother,” he said.

A police team rushed to the area and fire and rescue personnel retrieved the body, he said, adding that the body was sent to the Melaka Hospital.

Arshad said the six people arrested were aged between 16 and 24. — Bernama