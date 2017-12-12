Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Cops nab man, seize drugs worth over RM77,000

MARANG, Dec 12 ― The police seized an assortment of drugs worth RM77,158 with the arrest of a man during a raid at a house in Bukit Payung housing estate yesterday.

District police chief, DSP Suhaimi Mohd Ali said the 42-year-old suspect who had five criminal records related to drugs was released from jail on June 26 after serving a 10-year jail term for a drug offence.

He said the man was picked up at 7.30am following the seizure of psychotropic pills, Eramine 5, syabu, and heroin from the house and a car.

The police also seized RM10,000 from the suspect who will be remanded until December 16. ― Bernama

