Cops have man who threatened to behead Siti Kasim

The man had allegedly posted two online posts on Siti, one on July 3 and another on July 19. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The police have arrested a man who allegedly instigated other Muslims to behead civil rights lawyer Siti Kassim.

Siti had made the announcement on her Facebook page this afternoon and included screenshots of the man she claimed to have made the threat.

“This is the guy who gave out the call to behead me,” she posted.

City police chief Datuk Amar Singh confirmed the arrest when contacted, but did not divulge other information.

“Yes,” he told Malay Mail Online in a short WhatsApp text when asked for confirmation on the matter.

It is learnt that the man will be in police custody for three days.

The man had allegedly posted two online posts on Siti, one on July 3 and another on July 19.

On July 3, the man had posted an article from a news portal about Siti’s comments on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community. Siti has since said she was misquoted in the article.

In a second post, the man attached another article about Siti, in which she reportedly said "Not to follow Arabic Islam, but follow the real Islam”.

The man had then remarked in the comment section of the July 19 particular post: "The dog is barking at the hill but it will not be long before the hill collapsed on the dog".

This post had then received negative responses, including calls for Siti to be beheaded, raped and have her face splashed with acid.