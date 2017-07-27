Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Cops haul up 11 over Umno Youth-PPBM fracas

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Thursday July 27, 2017
09:56 AM GMT+8

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar speaks during a press conference after the PDRM monthly assembly at the federal police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar speaks during a press conference after the PDRM monthly assembly at the federal police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Police will question at least 11 people over an altercation involving Umno Youth and PPBM's Armada members outside the Putra World Trade Centre on Tuesday.

In a press conference today, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar also denounced the groups over their behaviour in the incident.

“We are all adults. Not children anymore. We have to show our maturity.

“To me, getting involved in a ruckus like that is just shameful,” Khalid said.

The IGP declined to name those who have been summoned for the investigation.

On Tuesday, members from the two groups faced off after the PPBM wing went to the PWTC in an attempt to invite Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak to debate Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The PWTC and the adjacent Menara Dato Onn are owned by Umno, and function as the party’s headquarters and primary staging grounds.

Police and security personnel kept both groups apart but minor scuffles still broke out.

