Cops detain man over alleged improper postings on Johor princess

A man has been detained for allegedly uploading a photograph and an improper statement against Johor’s Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim. — iStock.com pic via AFPJOHOR BARU, July 18 ― A man who allegedly uploaded a photograph and an improper statement against Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and the Johor Royal Institution was detained in Shah Alam, Selangor, this evening.

​​​​ ​​​Johor police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the man who was believed to have uploaded the materials to Instagram was detained at 7pm by the Johor police contingent.

According to him, the action was taken after police received a report on the matter yesterday and an investigation paper was opened to locate the man.

“The case is being investigated under Section 233 of Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and if convicted, the offender could face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year or both and shall be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day the offence is continued,” he said in a statement here late last night.

As such, Wan Ahmad Najmuddin advised the public to be careful in making comments or issuing any statements or photographs so as not to offend, harass, threaten or touch the sensitivities of any party by initiating improper communication.

He said the police would not compromise on such acts of abuse by individuals on social media. ― Bernama