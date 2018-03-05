Cops cripple syndicate with seizure of drugs worth RM6.2m

Federal Narcotics Crime Investigations Department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh (3rd left) shows the drugs seized from the syndicate members in Kajang March 5, 2018. — Picture by Abdul Razak GhazaliKAJANG, March 5 — Police has crippled a syabu and Ecstasy distribution syndicate with the seizure of RM6.2 million worth of drugs in several states during the weekend.

Federal Narcotics Crime Investigations Department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said the department’s Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) conducted seven separate raids in Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor from Saturday until Sunday.

“We seized several types of drugs, with the biggest one being 180,000 Ecstasy pills weighing 53.95kg followed by 43.7kg of syabu.

“Heroin, ketamine and Erimin 5 pills were also seized from premises belonging to the syndicate members,” he said.

Mohmad said five suspects including a woman aged between 28 and 48 were picked up during the raids.

He said the syndicate had planned to supply the drugs locally and into neighbouring countries for the past several months.

“It does not matter who they were except they were career distributors and was necessary to be taken off the street.

“The drugs could feed up to at least 450,000 users if it had gotten onto the market,” he said.

From January 1 2018 until March 1 2018, the Federal NCID has arrested 28,412 individuals on suspicion of drug offences in the first quarter of the year.

Out of the 28,412 people, 4,457 were for supplying and 10,930 for possession with the remainder for consumption.

A total of 26,664 individuals were local suspects while the rest were foreigners.

The biggest drug haul to date is syabu with a total seizure of 369.57kg followed by ganja at 286.22kg at a total worth of RM30.62 million.