Cops confirm Johor AES camera vandalised

The vandalised static Automated Enforcement System (AES) camera in Pagoh along Km 151.4 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway, December 26, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis Facebook pageTANGKAK, Dec 26 — Police have confirmed that the static Automated Enforcement System (AES) camera in Pagoh, Johor along Km151.4 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway (NSE) has been vandalised.

Police found that the AES metal pole had been deliberately grinded and cut-off, causing it to collapse along the road shoulder.

Tangkak police chief Superintendent Mohad Idris Samsuri said there were clear signs that the AES camera, which is under the Road Transport Department (RTD), was vandalised this morning,” he said to Malay Mail today.

Based on initial investigations, Mohad Idris said the suspects had cut-off the AES camera’s metal pole with what was believed to be a metal grinder, causing it to collapse.

“The suspects had also broke the camera box where the AES camera, central processing unit (CPU) and also memory box were missing,” he said.

This morning, a PLUS Expressway auxiliary police team found the collapsed AES camera along the stretch at 7.12am.

The matter was then reported to the Tangkak district police where an investigation team was sent to the location.

Johor-based traffic, crime and community service Facebook page, JB Tracer, was also alerted to the damaged AES camera that had toppled over the roadside behind the steel railing this morning.

Mohad Idris said police have initiated investigations under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and damage to property after the expressway concessionaires received a report of the incident.

“We urged the public with information on the case to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Hisham Abd Aziz at 012-693 2837 or the nearest police station,” he said.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported that the AES camera in Pagoh, Johor along Km151.4 (northbound) of the NSE has been damaged again, less than four months after the authorities has replaced an earlier vandalised device.

The first damage happened on September 10 this year when vandals unbolted the AES camera pole and pulled out its cable wires from the base after it was installed in June. The image of the damaged AES camera was then circulated on social media.

Following that on September 22, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the RTD will cooperate with police to closely monitor the safety of AES cameras nationwide in light of the vandalism cases.

The AES cameras in Pagoh were among the latest speed traps installed by the authorities in Johor at that time.

Another AES camera located on the opposite side of the NSE at Km146.8 (southbound) is functioning normally.