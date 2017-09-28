Cops clean house ahead of all-out gaming war

Deputy Inspector-General Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim acknowledged police had limited technology and personnel to gather evidence in online gaming. KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Dozens of senior police officers from the anti-vice, gambling and secret societies divisions nationwide have been transferred following the order to mount the largest war on illegal gaming.

They are believed to have been protecting syndicates operating illicit businesses, including gambling and prostitution.

Sources said the transfer orders came after Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim declared the all-out war yesterday.

Those involved officers with the rank of Assistant Superintendent and above and members of the elite Special Task for Anti-Vice, Gambling and Gangsterism (STAGG).

The sources said at least 100 officers could be affected by the transfers.

Transfers of lower rank personnel will follow, they added.

Even as police were preparing to strike by the weekend, Johor initiated an internal probe against a district police chief for alleged involvement with illegal gambling.

The allegation came from a Muslim consumer non-governmental organisation that also claimed illegal gambling was rampant in Johor Baru.

Malay Mail reporter Kenneth Tee reports that the countrywide onslaught involving government and enforcement agencies will target:

· Illegal gambling centres.

· Online gambling.

Noor Rashid said a meeting of deputy state police and criminal investigation chiefs yesterday decided to form an action committee to wipe out the scourge.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at Bukit Aman, he added that action will begin with raids on known outlets followed by a strategy to attack online gambling.

Those in league with syndicates, he warned, will be rounded up and police will ensure such activities do not resurface.

The committee will plan, analyse, synergise and execute action.

It will also review laws and scrutinise cases to formulate measures, including recommendations to amend legislation.

Noor Rashid acknowledged police had limited technology and personnel to gather evidence in online gaming.

He said online gaming was popular because it was difficult to detect.

“We realise there have been weaknesses in putting up a strong case against the culprits,” he said.

That, he said, resulted in them escaping full punishment and resuming their activities.

“Shutting down online gambling is complicated as they mostly operate through servers located overseas,” he said.

“They mask their software through local servers to avoid being detected by authorities.

“There has been continuous public outcry and this time we’re determined to see this through.”

He said police will now utilise the expertise of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and Internet service providers.

Officers will undergo training to enhance digital knowledge.

“We want to eliminate this menace for good,” Noor Rashid said.