Construction works behind KL water disruption

A Syabas officer takes a water sample from the EKVE construction site yesterday. — Picture by Air Selangor PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 — Surface run-off from construction work upstream of the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant had caused water supply to dip in 65 housing areas in Kuala Lumpur over the past two days.

Tourism, environment, green technology and consumer affairs committee chairman Elizabeth Wong said the run-off from several development sites, including works on the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE), had lowered the amount of treatable water.

“Several suspected sites have been identified and action will be taken against them if the landowners or project owners were found to have been negligent,” she said.

“Our chief suspect is development along the EKVE. The Department of Environment must take action against the developers as they approved the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and its conditions.”

Wong said the department needed to make sure the 64 EIA conditions had not been violated.

“All preconditions, including silt traps and retention ponds, must be adhered to as well. It is unacceptable if the developer is causing disruption to the water supply.”

Wong also said water concessionaire Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) had informed her of the high turbidity and that at no point did the plant cease operations.

“This was definitely not due to chemical contamination or an oil spill,” she said.

“If the cause was chemical, our emergency taskforce would have been activated. There would have been a shutdown and I would have been informed.”

She also urged all sides to not politicise water as it was a vital public utility and the responsibility of any administration.

“Certain quarters seem intent on playing up this issue by claiming chemical or other types of contamination every time something happens without getting all the facts,” she said.

“We are trying to ensure good supply of water to the people of the state, but developers and authorities need to get their act together.”

Syabas said housing areas in the Cheras-Ampang area experienced water disruption over the weekend due to the low production of treated water at the water treatment plant.

Its corporate communications head, Amin Lin Abdullah, said the run-off had increased the turbidity of the water, which had become murky.

“The river supplies raw water to the treatment plant. When there is lesser treatable raw water, it affects the production rate of treated water,” he said.

He said the Selangor Water Management Board (Luas) and the Department of Environment were working to investigate the issue with the construction work.

“The turbidity is, however, under control. The water treatment plant has resumed full operation,” he said.

He assured the public the water company was working hard to deliver water to full capacity.

Among the affected areas were Kg Cheras Baru, Taman Mega Jaya, Taman Pandan Perdana, Taman Kencana, Taman Pandan Indah, Kg Desa Pahlawan, Taman Ampang Hilir, Taman Saga, Taman Mawar, Taman Len Seng and Taman Connaught.