Construction workers charged with Abu Sayyaf involvement

KAJANG, Sept 25 — Four construction labourers including a Filipino were charged in the Sessions Court here today with involvement in the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group.

The four men were among 19 suspects who attempted to stage an attack at the closing ceremony of the 29th South-east Asian Games Kuala Lumpur 2017 (KL2017) on Aug 30.

No plea were recorded from Hajar Abdul Mubin, 25, Ahmad Omar, 52, and Jaffar Ahmad, 26, who are locals, and Abdul Syamir Dabilin, 25, a Filipino.

Hajar, allegedly a member of Abu Sayyaf and the main organiser of the attack, is charged under Section 130KA of the Penal Code which provides for life imprisonment and a fine on conviction.

He is accused of committing the offence at ZA 2-14 Lorong Pangsa Baiduri 2, Taman Desa Baiduri, Cheras between 2010 and Aug 30, 2017.

Ahmad, Jaffar and Abdul Syamir are charged with intentionally concealing information about Abu Sayyaf at MAG-03- Persiaran Pangsa Baiduri, Taman Desa Baiduri in Cheras between 2008 and Aug 30, 2017.

They face Section 130M of the Penal Code which carries a maximum seven years imprisonment or a fine or both, on conviction.

Judge Surita Budin set Oct 16 for remention pending transfer of the cases to the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria appeared for the prosecution while the four accused were unrepresented.

The media earlier reported that the Royal Malaysian Police foiled an attempt by a group of terrorists in the country to launch an attack at the closing ceremony of KL2017 and National Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had said that the potential terror attack was thwarted with the arrest of 19 men comprising eight locals and 11 foreigners in an operation between July 4 and Aug 30 involving six series of arrest. — Bernama