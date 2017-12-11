Construction worker pleads not guilty to plotting SEA Games attack

Hajar Abdul Mubin is accused of planning an attack at the closing ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Two construction workers pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to involvement with the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group.

Hajar Abdul Mubin, 25, from Sabah, is accused of planning an attack at the closing ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur South-east Asian Games 2017, at ZA 2-14 Lorong Pangsa Baiduri 2, Taman Desa Baiduri, Cheras between 2010 and August 30, 2017.

His brother-in-law Abdul Syamir Dabilin, 25, a Filipino, is accused of voluntarily concealing information about the group, at the same place and in the same period.

Judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak set Jan 11 next year for remention. Deputy public prosecutor Azlina Rasdi appeared for the prosecution while the duo was unrepresented. — Bernama