Come clean on Wang Kelian ‘sharks’, DAP MPs demand

Last week, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic) claimed that the NDR had informed him that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s name on his identity card was 'Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty'. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Two DAP MPs have today demanded Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to reveal the identities of the three major suspects in the Wang Kelian human trafficking case.

Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto said if the deputy prime minister could divulge personal details on former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s heritage, he should also be able to do the same on the three men she dubbed “big sharks”.

“There is no point if you can poke fun of someone’s Indian heritage but keep silent in naming the big sharks involved in these smuggling syndicate,” she said during a press conference today.

Last week, Zahid claimed at a Kelana Jaya Umno division meeting that the National Registration Department had informed him that Dr Mahathir’s name on his identity card was “Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty”.

Dr Mahathir has since denied the allegation.

In a joint statement, Kasthuri and Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh also asked why the suspects have not been brought back to be charged in Malaysia instead of Thailand.

Zahid had in June said that Putrajaya is trying to extradite the three suspects which he said were main players or “sharks’ in the case, rather than “ikan bilis” or small fries.

The Wang Kelian case was considered one of the biggest human trafficking cases in Malaysian history after the police discovered 139 graves of human trafficking victims in 28 detention camps deep in the jungle of Perlis near the Thai border.