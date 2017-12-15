College student fined for death threat on ex-lover

PETALING JAYA, Dec 15 — A private college student was fined RM4,000, in default four months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for criminally intimidating his former lover.

Magistrate Nurulhuda Zakariya meted out the fine on Teng Poh Hong, 20, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Teng was charged with committing the offence by making a murder threat on Su Pei Ryo, 18, at a house in USJ1, Subang Jaya, near here at 5.28pm on May 11 this year.

The charge, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Natasha Chin Le Jy prosecuted, while Teng was represented by lawyer Tan Tzai Mun. — Bernama